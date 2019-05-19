Ghanaian Coach Moses Cofie Wins League In Burkina Faso

Ghanaian International Coach Moses Cofie who is currently applying is traded in Burkina Faso has worked tirelessly with his club Rahimo f/c to become champions of Burkina Faso 2018/19 season.

The coach who has worked internationally in many African countries such as Togo, Benin, Sudan and now in Burkina Faso says Ghana has talents but the sports authorities do not take good care of them until they go out to give what they have to other countries

He said he is ripe and for an invitation to the national teams.

As a star player, he featured for Accra Hearts of Oak, Accra Great Olympics, Liberty Professionals and the Black Stars.

He was one of the old stars who supported the late Sly Tetteh to raise Liberty Professionals to hit the limelight.