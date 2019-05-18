Deputy Youth And Sports Minister Pays Courtesy Call On Hungarian Deputy State Secretary

The Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Curtis Perry Okudzeto on Thursday, May 16, 2019 paid a courtesy call on the Hungarian Deputy State Secretary for Sports Facilities and Sports Relations, Mr. Peter Sarfalvi in Budapest, Hungary.

The courtesy call by the Deputy Minister forms part of series of programmes outlined by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to seek international collaborations as the nation prepares to host the 2023 African games.

Deliberations were held on issues of mutual interest particular matters of sports development for among both countries.

According to the Deputy Minister, the Ghana’s sport's ecosystem is undergoing systematic and transformative reforms in areas of sports infrastructure, policy and human capacity building that will ensure that the nation is maximizing the benefits of sports as a tool for socio-economic development.

Hungarian Deputy State Secretary Hungarian Deputy State Secretary for Sports Facilities and Sports Relations, Mr. Peter Sarfalvi, in his remarks shared various insights on how the Hungarian Government is putting in a lot of efforts when it comes to sports facilities management.

The two countries are expected to participate in various sports exchange programs that will help in the development of sporting talents and also engage in various collaborations across the field of sports event management.

Present at the meeting was the Head of Department for the Deputy State Secretariat of the Hungarian Sport Facilities and Sports Relations, Mr. Ildiko Kmety, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr.Frank Qusit and Sports Business Consultant, Magnus RexDanquah.