AFCON 2019: Kwasi Appiah Should Include Diawisie Taylor In His Squad - Karela United PRO

Communications Director of Karela United, Eric Alagidede has insisted that Coach Kwasi Appiah must name in-form striker Diawisie Taylor in the Black Stars squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

Kwasi Appiah is set to announce a provisional squad for the AFCON and Eric Alagidede believes the deadly striker has done enough to merit a call up into the Black Stars team.

The striker has been in imperious form in the ongoing GFA Special Competition, leading the goalscorers chart with eight goals in eleven games.

The 19-year old former Bibiani Gold Stars goal poacher has netted back to back braces against Liberty Professionals, Inter Allies and Wafa.

“Currently Diawisie Taylor is the best striker in the Country and he is in the best team,” he told Ash FM Sports.

“There have been a lot of offers for Diawisie Taylor but we have taken our time to get the best offer for him.

“I think Coach Akwasi Appiah should invite Diawisie Taylor into the Senior National team to give the player exposure because he is an exceptional player,” he added.

The 32nd edition of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation will start from June 21 to July 19,