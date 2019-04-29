Ghana Wins Three Bronze Medals At African Weightlifting Championship

2016 Rio Olympian, Christian Amoah grabbed two bronze medals in the Men's 89kg bodyweight category at the African Seniors Weightlifting Championship in Egypt.

He was awarded in Snatch and Total at the end of his competition. He did 148kg for the snatch, 172kg for Clean and Jerk and 320kg for his total.

His achievement gave Ghana a medal haul of three after Winnifred Ntumi also won one bronze.

16-year-old Winnifred Ntumi won Ghana's first medal at 2019 Africa Seniors Weightlifting Championship. She snatched 57kg with 67kg for Clean and Jerk to make a total of 124kg.

The Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) president, Ben Nunoo Mensah expressed his pride in her.

Jeremiah Teng-Gbul Benye (81kg) finished 8th out of 11 athletes. He snatched 119kg, Clean&Jerk 140kg to make a total of 259kg.

David Akwei placed 7th out of 9 athletes in the Men's 67kg bodyweight category. He did 104kg for snatch and 130kg for clean & jerk to make a total of 234kg.

Sandra Mensimah Owusu placed 5th out of 10 athletes in the Women's 59kg. She snatched 66kg and 80kg for clean & jerk to make a total of 146kg.

According to the president of the GWF the athletes performed well and prayed that government will support them to do better in other championships so that they gain more exposure and experience.