24 hour economy will require additional 25,000 police personnel — Bright Oduro

Retired Commissioner of Police (COP), Bright Oduro has said additional 25,000 police personnel ofmay be needed to beef up security should the 24-hour economy policy becomes a reality.

The former Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) noted that the current police strength of about 42,000 personnel at a ratio of 1 to 800 citizens did not meet the United Nations minimum ratio for effective policing which is 1 to 500 citizens.

With the introduction of the policy, he indicated that crime might emerge in an intensified manner as businesses and organisations would operate round the clock.

“Increased movement of people, goods both day and night will definitely attract criminal activities more especially in the night,” he said during a presentation on the topic, “the security implications of the 24-hour Economy policy”.

He made the presentation at a symposium organised by the Centre for Ethical Governance and Administration on the business and economic impact of the 24-hour economy policy.

COP Oduro rtd envisaged robbery, vehicle jacking, kidnapping, illicit drug trade and burgulary as well as cybercrime to pose significant threat to citizens, hence the need for manpower and logistical boost for the Police.

These logistics, he said, included vehicles for patrol, advanced communication gadgets, body cameras, arms and amunitions as well as specialised investigation unit at the regional and district levels to deal with anticipated rise in crime that might impact the sustainability of the policy.

He said the policy would call for the Police to fashion out a national security strategy to repose trust and confidence in citizens.

Speaking on the topic, “investment opportunities and constraints under the 24 hour economy policy”, Dr Bernard Tetteh-Dumenya, a financial economist, said it was important for Ghanaians to understand that the definition of the 24 hour economy extended beyond the extended business hours.

He said the concept included optimised resource utilization which reduced waste in the system, increased job opportunities, improved convenience for consumers, support for night time industries, greater flexibility for workers and global connectivity where businesses operatd without borders.

Mr Austin Gamey, a Labour dispute resolution expert, also called on the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress to be measured in talking about the party's policy for Ghanaians ahead of the manifesto launch to prevent plagiarism.

In attendance was Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate to John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress.

