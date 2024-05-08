ModernGhana logo
08.05.2024 Football News

Black Stars winger Yaw Yeboah proposes to girlfriend, Gifty Boakye [PHOTOS]

08.05.2024 LISTEN

Black Stars winger Yaw Yeboah has taken a romantic leap by proposing to his girlfriend, Gifty Boakye. Boakye, a model, previously dated Black Stars deputy skipper and Arsenal star, Thomas Partey.

Captured in enchanting photos shared on Boakye's Instagram page just three days ago, the proposal featured the couple dressed in matching white attire, showcasing the radiant moment and the sparkling rock adorning Boakye's finger.

"Colossians 3:17🤍 New Age, new chapter... same BIG GOD! 🎂 #HappyBirthdayBigGift," she joyfully penned alongside the photos.

Following her affirmative response to the 27-year-old Columbus Crew player's proposal, Boakye proudly displayed her engagement ring in subsequent snapshots.

Their relationship blossomed into the public eye in 2023, with Boakye sharing glimpses of their time together, including cheering Yeboah on at a stadium during one of his league matches for Columbus Crew in the USA.

This heartwarming occasion marks a new chapter for the couple, following Boakye's well-known split with Thomas Partey in 2022 after years of companionship.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

