Getafe hope to keep Man Utd forward Mason Greenwood

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Greenwood, who has one England cap, has not played for Manchester United since January 2022
Getafe hope to keep Manchester United's on-loan forward Mason Greenwood for another season, says club president Angel Torres.

Neither Getafe nor United expect the 22-year-old to return to his parent club.

"If it was up to the lad, his parents and the club, I think he would continue for another year," Torres told Spanish radio station Radio Marca on Tuesday.

Greenwood has scored 10 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for Getafe, who are 10th in La Liga.

He joined Getafe on deadline day in September following an internal United investigation into his conduct that was triggered by the collapse of a legal case against him.

At the time United said it was better for Greenwood to play elsewhere and strongly hinted that he would not play for them again.

Torres said: "Regarding Manchester United, the news that we have from last week, where the sporting director went to England to see some games and was with them, is that, if a good offer comes along, they would want to sell because he is not going to go back there.

"We'll have to wait until the end of June. The people and the coach are very happy with him.

"I think he will remain with us for another season, or at least until January. He is a good footballer."

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said in February that they have yet to make a decision on Greenwood's future.

