'Don't be discouraged' — Mahama encourage Ghanaians amid voter registration hurdles

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has encouraged Ghanaians not to be discouraged by the challenges experienced on the first day of the voter registration exercise.

Despite frustrations such as network issues and technical glitches reported during the initial phase, Mr Mahama emphasised the importance of persevering and participating in the registration process.

He urged eligible voters not to let these setbacks deter them from visiting Electoral Commission offices to register to vote for change in the upcoming December 7 polls.

The former President shared his advice via a Facebook post following the launch of the 21-day limited voter registration exercise, acknowledging the difficulties encountered but emphasizing the need to push forward.

The Electoral Commission has acknowledged the challenges faced and assured the public that they have been addressed to ensure a smoother process moving forward.

The voter registration exercise commenced on Tuesday, 7 May 2024, and will run for 21 days, concluding on Monday, 27 May 2024.

It aims to register approximately 623,000 new voters, with a focus on first-time voters and those seeking to obtain a voter card.

