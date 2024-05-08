ModernGhana logo
Samuel Boadu is poised to beat Hearts of Oak - Nana Oduro Sarfo

Football News Samuel Boadu
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Director of Legal Affairs at Berekum Chelsea, Nana Oduro Sarfo has disclosed Samuel Boadu's determination to secure victory against Hearts of Oak.

Boadu, now at Chelsea, is set to face his former club in the final game of Matchday 29 at the Golden City Park.

During his tenure at Hearts of Oak, Boadu guided the club to clinch five trophies in two years before his unexpected departure.

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, Oduro Sarfo, a former CEO of Berekum Chelsea, revealed Boadu's eagerness to triumph over his former team.

"Samuel Boadu is a professional coach and he is ready to face Hearts of Oak," Oduro Sarfo shared with Accra-based Happy FM.

"He was disappointed with the loss to Legon Cities, but he is prepared for Hearts of Oak and is determined to win."

Boadu took over as the head coach of Berekum Chelsea following his departure from Hearts of Oak.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

