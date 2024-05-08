I am confident current Black Stars squad can bring back the glory days - Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew is confident that the current Black Stars squad can revive the glory days of the senior national team, despite recent disappointments.

The Black Stars have struggled to meet expectations at major tournaments, exiting at the group stage in the last two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments and at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

However, Ayew, the team captain, believes that players like Mohammed Kudus, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Ibrahim Osman are starting to leave their mark as the Black Stars aim to reclaim past glories.

"We dominated for several years. I was part of this team with a golden generation," Ayew commented on Canal+.

"Then we had the generation of (Mubarak) Wakaso, (Asamoah) Gyan and John Mensah. Now there is a new generation coming."

Ayew acknowledges the pressure on the current squad but remains optimistic about Ghana's future, despite the challenges of transitioning between generations.

"There is a lot of pressure. Despite dominating, we still couldn't win. So this creates more pressure and more demands, and the country expects more and more," admitted the Le Havre player.

"Today, the players do not have the experience that the players I just mentioned have or had," he added.

The Black Stars will regroup in June for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.