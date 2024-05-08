1D1F: I’m proud my gov’t developed 321 factories – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says his government has overseen the development of 321 1-District-1-Factory projects, consisting of 211 new-medium-to-large scale enterprises, and the conscious enabling of 110 existing enterprises, by injecting significant capital investments into the expansion of production facilities, and diversification of products.

These enterprises according to the President have been established in 142 districts across the country, across all 16 regions, and achieving 54% district coverage.

He noted that the aspiration is to bring a 1D1F project to every district.

Additionally, within this period, he disclosed that some 170,000 jobs have been created under the 1D1F Programme by enterprises in operation.

Nana Akufo-Addo said these on Tuesday, 7 May 2024 when he honoured an invitation by the Management of Blue Skies Limited to visit their facility in Nsawam, in the Eastern Region.

Talking about the company, President Akufo-Addo said one of the core principles of Blue Skies is the belief in “Adding Value at Source”, a viewpoint that aligns perfectly with his Government’s 1D1F policy.

The 1D1F initiative he emphasised aims to promote industrialisation at the grassroots level by establishing at least one industrial enterprise in every district of our country.