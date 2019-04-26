FIFA, Gov't Plan To Destroy Ghana Football -- kojo Yankah

Western Regional Football Association chairman, Kojo Yankah has accused the government of Ghana and the Football governing body of conspiring to destroy Ghana's football.

According to the former GFA Executive Committee member, FIFA takes heed to everything the government of Ghana says.

"FIFA has agreed with Ghana government to destroy Ghana football. FIFA listens to and act upon everything Ghana government tells them about the defunct FA executive committee members," Kojo Yankah told Kingdom FM in Takoradi.

Football activities in Ghana is currently being run by the FIFA appointed Normalization Commitee after the Kwesi Nyantakyi led GFA administration was dissolve following a bribe scandal that hit the association.

Dr. Kofi Amoah who heads the Normalization Committee and colleagues have until 30th September, 2019 to normalized football in Ghana.