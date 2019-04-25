Kim Grant Delighted With Performance Of Team After Beating Inter Allies 2-0

Head Coach for Accra Hearts of Oak, Kim Grant has expressed delight his sides impressive performance which saw them beat Inter Allies on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians sent their opponents packing after beating them 2-0 on Match Week 7 of the ongoing Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

Prior to the match, the Rainbow boys had lost narrowly to WAFA and needed to bounce back to get their campaign on track. Goals from defender Robert Addo Sowah and attacker Joseph Esso sealed the win for the team as they concluded the first round of the Special Competition.

Speaking to the media after the game, Kim Grant indicated that he is happy with the way his lads responded to last weekend’s away defeat at Sogakope. According to him, the positive result means a lot to his side and he hopes they can build on that performance in their subsequent matches.

“Of course am delighted because we are coming back from a defeat and the most important thing was for us to get the win and I got a great response from the players”.ñ

“The game wasn’t exactly brilliant but most important we kept a clean sheet and we got the win that we needed and hopefully that will be a platform for us to carry on”, the gaffer said.

Hearts have now moved to 3rd position on the Premier B standings with 12 points and just a point behind Karela United who is occupying the top spot.