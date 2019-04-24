NC SPECIAL COMPETITION: Joe Debrah Accuses Media Of Inciting Referees To Strike

Chairman for the Referees Association of Ghana, Joe Debrah has accused the media of teaming up with the public to incite referees to boycott the officiating of matches in the ongoing Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

Reports indicates that referees have not been paid by the NC since the start of the novelty competition even though they were promised they will receive their money after every single match they adjudicate.

According to the spokesperson for the Ghana FA Normalization Committee, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, the referees have not been paid after matchday six because the government is yet to release funds for them to be paid.

With rumors building up in the media that indeed referees will opt and go on strike if they do not receive the monies being owed them by the NC, Referee Joe Debrah insists no official under RAG can embark on strike without recourse to National Executives. He opines that any referee who takes such action should count himself out of the association.

“The public and the media are inciting the referees to embark on strike but no referee can do that without the recourse to national executives. Any referee who boycotts a game should count him/herself out of the association”, Referee Joe Debrah said in an interview on Otec FM.

He further pleaded that people should not allow money to lead them in everything they do but we should rather help the NC to come out with policies and statutes that will help improve football.