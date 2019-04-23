Adom Easter Gala 2019 Produces New Winner

Kwaobaah FC defeated Young Elephant 4-1 on penalties to lift the glittering trophy of the 2019 Adom Easter Gala staged in Adeiso on Monday after drawing 1-1 after regulation time.

Dubbed “Adom Easter Gala” is an inter-community soccer competition aimed at attracting football clubs within the Adeiso and it environs to display their supremacy, compete for laurels and to promote peace & unity among the youth.

The competition which has been an annual event was held at Adeiso in the Eastern region saw over eight teams progressing from the knockout phase to converge at the constituency capital of Upper West Akyem for the grand ceremony.

“This event has been successful if u ask me. The target is to create the atmosphere for fun and excitement and it has been achieved. It has been great and hopefully, we shall expand our territories to accommodate more sporting disciplines to make it a big sporting festival next year”. Frederick Adom who is the organizer of the event told reporters.

Ibrahim Akey of Sukunu Bethlehem was adjudged the goalkeeper of the tournament whiles Kwaobaah’s Musah Armah snatched the best defender award. The 3 goals scored by Nii Baah won him the top scorer and Kalison Marfo of Young Elephant became the player of the tournament.

The victory makes Kwaobaah FC the new champions of the tournament following early exit of defending champions Manchester United at the second round.