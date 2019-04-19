5th Millennium Marathon Will Be Big – Ashim Morton

Ambassador Ashim Morton has disclosed that the 5th edition of the Millennium Marathon will be grand and very big.

Speaking to Yours Truly in an exclusive interview, Ashim Morton said the first four editions were fantastic and gave credit to the participants and sponsors.

He noted that the fifth Millennium Marathon in Accra, Ghana would be special as he is planning a lot of activities and programmes to go with the event.

He said last year, participants and the media were treated to packages where some lucky people won expensive electronic gadgets and other fantastic prizes.

He expressed that the 2019 edition is going to be different with registered runners getting fast food and other freebies.

According to Ambassador Morton, as usual, there would be a big prize for the ultimate winner.

In the previous seasons, winners have received brand new cars as prizes and the Millennium Marathon Sports Company (MMSL) has delivered their promises.

He said the Millennium Marathon believes in mass participation and hopes that over 10,000 runners from all parts of the world would be running.

Some of the participants for the Millennium Marathon have come from Mexico, Columbia, China, Japan, France, England, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso, Gambia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, India, Canada, USA, Switzerland and Holland.

He said the route has not changed and it is Half Marathon – 21 Kilometers, which starts and ends at the Black Star Square aka Independence Square.

He hinted that the main objective of the Millennium Marathon which has been accepted internationally is to promote healthy living, sports, tourism and the rich culture of Ghana.

Last Saturday, the MMSL organized the 2019 Kiddy Mile Race at the El Wak Sports Stadium and the attendance was very impressive.