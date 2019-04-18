MTN Presents GH¢ 60,000.00 Towards 44th SWAG Awards Gala Night

Telecommunication giants, MTN, has signed up a sponsorship deal of GH¢ 60,000.00, with the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), as headline sponsors of the 44th SWAG Awards Night.

The package is made up of GH¢ 50,000.00 cash components and GH¢ 10,000.00 worth of products for award winners.

This makes MTN the longest sponsor of the event after over ten years of relationship.

The awards gala slated for May 11, 2019, at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC), would see the sports body honour and celebrate sportsmen and woman, who have worked hard to bring honour to themselves and Ghana as a whole.

Mr Samuel Koranteng, Corporate Services Executive of MTN, in his address at the presentation ceremony at the MTN House in Accra, commended SWAG for consistently playing the role of industry watchers, as they spot and award thriving sporting personalities under the year of review.

''At MTN this is yet another opportunity for us to put smiles on the faces of our sportsmen and women who go the extra mile to achieve excellence in their fields of endeavour,'' he stated.

He added that ''the joy expressed by winners especially the young and promising stars, that mount the national stage to be recognized spurs them on to support SWAG in the organisation of the awards each year”.

He also encouraged SWAG members to use their platforms both traditional and social media to help promote the award.

Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, President of SWAG, expressed appreciation to MTN for their continuous support in the past years.

He said SWAG would continue to make MTN proud with the best organization this year.