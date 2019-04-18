Modern Ghana logo

18.04.2019 Football News

Easy Liverpool Win At Porto Sets Up Barcelona Semi-Final

Easy Liverpool Win At Porto Sets Up Barcelona Semi-Final
APR 18, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS

Goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah set Liverpool on their way to a thumping 6-1 aggregate win over Porto as they eased into the Champions League semi-finals.

Leading 2-0 from the first leg at Anfield, Liverpool were forced to survive an early bombardment in the saturated Estadio do Dragao before taking control.

Mane opened the scoring with a sliding effort - from Mohamed Salah's scuffed shot - which was confirmed by VAR before Salah stroked in a second after the break from a superb counter-attack.

Real Madrid-bound defender Eder Militao pulled a goal back for the hosts before close-range headers from Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk sealed an impressive victory.

Liverpool will face Barcelona in the first leg of their semi-final at the Nou Camp on Tuesday 30 April

