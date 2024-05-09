ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ademola Lookman scores as Atalanta reach Europa League final

By BBC
Football News Ademola Lookman scores as Atalanta reach Europa League final
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ademola Lookman scored as Atalanta sealed their place in the Europa League final with a 4-1 aggregate win over Marseille at the Gewiss Stadium.

The former Everton and Fulham winger scored on the half-hour mark when his deflected strike drifted beyond visiting keeper Pau Lopez into the bottom corner.

Matteo Ruggeri gave Atalanta a two-goal cushion at the start of the second half as he powered a right-foot drive into the top corner.

Substitute El Bilal Toure added gloss to the success, scoring with the last kick of the game in injury time.

After reaching their first final in European competition, Gian Piero Gasperini's side will take on Xabi Alonso's unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on 22 May.

Atalanta, who knocked out Liverpool in the previous round, spurned numerous chances to put the tie beyond Jean-Louis Gasset's men in the first half.

Marseille were also given a chance to level the tie early in the second half, but former Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye failed to hit the target with his lobbed effort over Juan Musso.

Atalanta, though, continued with their attacking approach and Ruggeri's brilliant strike in the 52nd minute settled home nerves in Bergamo.

Jordan Veretout struck the bar with a free-kick from 40 yards as Marseille tried to get back into the game, which had finished 1-1 in the first leg in France.

But Atalanta claimed a third goal in the fourth minute of added time when Mali striker Toure fired a fine finish across Lopez.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

E-Cedi will be used as a weapon to fight money laundering and corruption — Bawumia E-Cedi will be used as a weapon to fight money laundering and corruption — Bawum...

3 hours ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketia Election 20204: Transfer power to us peacefully for your own good — NDC tells NP...

3 hours ago

Voter registration: Don't bus minors to registration centres —Nana Akomea warn politicians Voter registration: Don't bus minors to registration centres — Nana Akomea warn ...

3 hours ago

Error in registration slip: Trust the Commission on its mandate —EC assure Ghanaians Error in registration slip: Trust the Commission on its mandate — EC assure Ghan...

4 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: NPP aspirant who projected less than 5 votes for Aduomi congratulates him for his showdown Ejisu by-election: NPP aspirant who projected less than 5% votes for Aduomi cong...

5 hours ago

Election 2024: Stolen BVR kits could be used to illegally register people – NDC alleges Election 2024: Stolen BVR kits could be used to illegally register people – NDC ...

5 hours ago

60 of SHSs taken off double track system– Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum 60% of SHSs taken off double track system – Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

5 hours ago

Voter registration: We hope to hit over one million registered voters in Volta - NDC Voter registration: We hope to hit over one million registered voters in Volta -...

5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo not obliged to disclose full KPMG audit report – Presidency Akufo-Addo not obliged to disclose full KPMG audit report  – Presidency

5 hours ago

ECG staff used ransomware to sabotage paperless system, can you imagine they even demanded a ransom before the system can work–Bawumia ECG staff used ransomware to sabotage paperless system, can you imagine they eve...

Just in....
body-container-line