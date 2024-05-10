ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Leverkusen reach Europa League final and stretch unbeaten run with late show

By BBC
Football News Leverkusen reach Europa League final and stretch unbeaten run with late show
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Bayer Leverkusen set a new European unbeaten record of 49 successive games in securing a late draw with Roma to reach the Europa League final.

Josip Stanisic scored with the last kick of the game in the 97th minute to earn Xabi Alonso's side a 2-2 draw on the night and a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Roma, who had lost the first leg in Italy but were much improved in Germany, drew level in the tie through two Leandro Paredes penalties.

But a disastrous own goal from Gianluca Mancini handed Leverkusen the crucial advantage in the two-legged semi-final - before Croatia defender Stanisic ensured history with the latest in a long line of Leverkusen late goals.

They have now gone 49 successive games without defeat in all competitions, including 40 victories.

It means Leverkusen better the unbeaten run the Eusebio-led Benfica side managed between December 1963 and February 1965.

That feat by the Portuguese giants was the longest unbeaten run since the advent of European competition, according to Uefa - until this remarkable Leverkusen campaign.

Alonso's men, who are seeking a treble this season having won the Bundesliga title and also reached the German Cup final, will face Italian side Atalanta in the Europa League showpiece in Dublin on 22 May.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

E-Cedi will be used as a weapon to fight money laundering and corruption — Bawumia E-Cedi will be used as a weapon to fight money laundering and corruption — Bawum...

3 hours ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketia Election 20204: Transfer power to us peacefully for your own good — NDC tells NP...

3 hours ago

Voter registration: Don't bus minors to registration centres —Nana Akomea warn politicians Voter registration: Don't bus minors to registration centres — Nana Akomea warn ...

3 hours ago

Error in registration slip: Trust the Commission on its mandate —EC assure Ghanaians Error in registration slip: Trust the Commission on its mandate — EC assure Ghan...

4 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: NPP aspirant who projected less than 5 votes for Aduomi congratulates him for his showdown Ejisu by-election: NPP aspirant who projected less than 5% votes for Aduomi cong...

5 hours ago

Election 2024: Stolen BVR kits could be used to illegally register people – NDC alleges Election 2024: Stolen BVR kits could be used to illegally register people – NDC ...

5 hours ago

60 of SHSs taken off double track system– Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum 60% of SHSs taken off double track system – Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

5 hours ago

Voter registration: We hope to hit over one million registered voters in Volta - NDC Voter registration: We hope to hit over one million registered voters in Volta -...

5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo not obliged to disclose full KPMG audit report – Presidency Akufo-Addo not obliged to disclose full KPMG audit report  – Presidency

5 hours ago

ECG staff used ransomware to sabotage paperless system, can you imagine they even demanded a ransom before the system can work–Bawumia ECG staff used ransomware to sabotage paperless system, can you imagine they eve...

Just in....
body-container-line