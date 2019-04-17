Songne Yacouba Has Not Signed Pre-contract With Orlando —Pirates Agent Denies

Agent of Asante Kotoko's Songne Yacouba, Gyasi Jantuah has denied rumours in the media that his client has signed a pre-contract with South African-based Orlando pirates.

After seeing a successive spell in the CAF Confederations Cup with Kotoko, Yacouba has been on the radar of many clubs abroad who are seeking the player's services.

Speaking to Ash FM, Gyasi Jantuah denied Yacouba signing a contract with Orlando Pirates and insists he is still tied with the Porcupine Warriors.

"It is never true that Songne Yacouba has signed any pre-contract with Orlando Pirates in South Africa. Songne Yacouba is at the sports hotel nursing his injury and he still remains a Kotoko Player," he said.

Jantuah also admonished the media to desist from trying to cause a rife between his client and Asante Kotoko.

"Those who are trying to create problems between Yacouba and Kotoko should stop because we are not happy with the way things are going,"

"Songne Yacouba has been going for checkups daily and he is hoping to recover on time to start playing games for Kotoko

"Songne Yacouba was playing with injury throughout the African Confederation Cup campaign for Kotoko because of the love he has for the team.

"Songne Yacouba would only leave Kotoko when the offers that come are good and Kotoko is willing to let him leave the Club," he added.

Kotoko' CEO George Amoako, has also made clear Kotoko will go in search for a suitable replacement should the 26-year-old Burkinabe decide to depart the club.