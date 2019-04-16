Champions League: Betway Tips, Odds For Barca vs Man United, Juventus vs Ajax

The UEFA Champions League returns in midweek with the return legs of the first quarterfinal pair of matches as Barcelona host Manchester United and Juventus host Ajax.

Barcelona vs Manchester United (19:00GMT)

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer takes his Manchester United side to the Camp Nou, the grounds for his famous last-minute goal some 20 years ago, in one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the competition. But that was against Bayern Munich.

Barcelona are a different proposition. They currently hold the best Champions League home record in the competition, unbeaten in their last 30 games. During that run, Barcelona have not conceded more than a goal in a single game.

The Blaugrana hold a 1-0 advantage from the first leg, courtesy an own goal by Luke Shaw from a week ago.

Betway is tipping them as overwhelming favourites to qualify at 1:07 odds.

But United have a reason to be confident. In the last round, the Red Devils shocked the world when they defied the odds to beat Paris St. Germain to qualification despite a 0-2 deficit from the first leg. And given that Barcelona gave away a 3 goal advantage to AS Roma at the same stage last season, United have a reason to be confident.

You can back the Red Devils to qualify at 7:45 odds on Betway.

A straight win for Barcelona is pegged at 1.12 odds while a win for United is 5.65 odds and a draw is at 3.00 odds on Betway.

Tip:

Barcelona are usually imperious at home. Lionel Messi, who by his own standards, had a relatively quiet game at Old Trafford, will be out to make amends. A handicap win for Barcelona looks to be on the cards. The odds for handicap (0:1) for Barcelona is 1.89 odds on Betway.

Juventus vs Ajax (19:00GMT)

Juventus and Ajax played out a scintillating 1-1 draw in Amsterdam a week ago in a game the home team would feel they should have had more.

The young Ajax team have been here before, and they excelled spectacularly against Real Madrid, knocking out the record champions at the Bernabeu, having lost the first leg at home.

But Madrid did not have Cristiano Ronaldo, and Juventus do. And it was Ronaldo who stepped up with a hat-trick in the previous round to drag the Bianconneri over the line against Atletico Madrid. Having scored in the first leg, Massimiliano Allegri will be counting on his star man yet again.

With no defeat in their last 10 meetings against Ajax, it’s no surprise the Italian champions are favourites to progress at 1.34 odds on Betway. You can back Ajax to progress at 3.11 odds.

A straight win for Juventus is pegged at 1.66 odds while Ajax to win is at 5.14 odds.

Tips:

Ajax are fearless in attack and they will be boosted by the return to fitness of young midfielder Frenkie De Jong. With Ronaldo, Juventus have got the ultimate goal machine. What’s expected is that both teams will trade a lot of goals.

Going for goals looks the safe bet and you can back an over 2.5 at 1.75 odds.

Who is your money on? Head to Betway.com.gh to place your bets.