AFCON Draw Ceremony Will Be The Best In History Of CAF, Says Sports Minister.

Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi conducted an inspection tour in the Pyramids area where the ceremony of the African Cup of Nations draw will take place.

The minister was accompanied by Hani Abu Reda, president of the Egyptian Football Association and chairman of the AFCON Organizing Committee.

Sobhi inspected the draw theater, all the entrances and exits as wells as the VIP area, and lauded the efforts exerted by the Organizing Committee.

The minister assured that this ceremony will be the best in the history of the African Confederation of Football (CAF), which will reflect Egypt's organizing abilities.

The FIFA president will attend the draw alongside CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad, and many African legends including former stars, Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto'o.

The draw is supposed to be held on April 12 in Cairo and the presidents of many African Football Federations will attend the draw.

Egypt won the rights to host the tournament after being selected over South Africa.

The 2019 African Cup of Nations was initially scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon. However, Cameroon was stripped of hosting the tournament for serious delays in preparations.

Egypt is the most successful nation in the history of the competition as Egypt has won a record of seven titles including three in a row between 2006 and 2010.