Arsenal Take Control Of Quarter-Final With Home Win Over Napoli

Arsenal took control of their Europa League quarter-final tie with Napoli after winning 2-0 at home in the first leg.

Aaron Ramsey finished off a fine move to hand Arsenal the lead before Lucas Torreira’s effort took a huge deflection off Kalidou Koulibaly for their second.

The score somehow remained 2-0 with both sides spurning big opportunities; Ramsey guilty of a huge missed chance late on, but only after Piotr Zielinski failed to hand Napoli an all-important away goal.

The tie is far from settled going into next week’s return leg in Italy, where Arsenal will look to defend their two-goal advantage as they target a second-straight Europa League semi-final.