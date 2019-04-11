11.04.2019 Football News CAF Confederation Cup: Sudan’s Al Hilal Against Etoile Postponed BBC Sports APR 11, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS The political turmoil in Sudan means Sunday’s Confederation Cup tie between Al Hilal and Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel has been postponed.Protesters have been calling for a regime change in Sudan since December.The uncertainty around ongoing situation has led the Confederation of African Football postpone the quarter-final second leg tieNo new date has been set for the Sudanese side to host Etoile, who won the first leg in Tunisia 3-1.The first legs of the semi-finals of the tournament are due to be played on the final weekend in April.Confederation Cup quarter-final second legs:14 April: CS Sfaxien (1) v Nkana (2)14 April: Zamalek (0) v Hassania Agadir (0)14 April: RS Berkane (2) v Gor Mahia (0)
