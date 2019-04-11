Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
11.04.2019 Football News

CAF Confederation Cup: Sudan’s Al Hilal Against Etoile Postponed

BBC
Sports CAF Confederation Cup: Sudan’s Al Hilal Against Etoile Postponed
APR 11, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS

The political turmoil in Sudan means Sunday’s Confederation Cup tie between Al Hilal and Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel has been postponed.

Protesters have been calling for a regime change in Sudan since December.

The uncertainty around ongoing situation has led the Confederation of African Football postpone the quarter-final second leg tie

No new date has been set for the Sudanese side to host Etoile, who won the first leg in Tunisia 3-1.

The first legs of the semi-finals of the tournament are due to be played on the final weekend in April.

Confederation Cup quarter-final second legs:
14 April: CS Sfaxien (1) v Nkana (2)
14 April: Zamalek (0) v Hassania Agadir (0)
14 April: RS Berkane (2) v Gor Mahia (0)

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

40 minutes ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line