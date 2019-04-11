NC CUP: Kim Grant Hopeful Win Over Dwarfs Will Revive Campaign

Head Coach for Accra Hearts of Oak, Kim Grant has indicated that he is hoping his side’s 2-1 victory over Ebusua Dwarfs on Wednesday will revive their campaign in the ongoing Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

The Phobians recovered from two successive away losses to beat struggling Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs at the Accra Sports Stadium in Match week 4 of the competition.

Speaking at the post-match conference after his side’s triumph, Kim Grant shared that he is pleased with the win and is hoping they can build on it to revive their season.

“So for me that side of the game and keeping the ball better possession-wise. But overall a win is a win. Am pleased that we are back on the winning track and hopefully that will kick start our season again”, the gaffer said.

Kim Grant further called on his players to adopt the mentality of killing off games quicker than they did in the Dwarfs game. According to him, his side could have won the match comfortably but missed a number of chances which came back to haunt them later in the game.

“We should have won that game very comfortably. I should be happy because we are back on the winning track but really we need to start learning how to close the game off and then finish off game”, he said.

Today’s victory sees Hearts of Oak moving up the table to 5th position with 6 points and just 2 points behind leaders WAFA. Dwarfs, on the other hand, remain bottom of the table with no point.