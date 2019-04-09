Eden Hazard scored one of the goals of the Premier League season as Chelsea beat West Ham to climb above Tottenham and Arsenal into third spot in the race for a Champions League place.
Hazard, who has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, evaded five players during a stunning run, before the Belgium forward calmly beat keeper Lukasz Fabianski.
He added a late second goal to cap a magnificent individual performance in an entertaining game at Stamford Bridge.
Gonzalo Higuain hit a post, while Hazard was denied a penalty after what looked like a foul by Marko Arnautovic, with Argentine midfielder Manuel Lanzini going closest for West Ham with a shot which was beaten away by Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Chelsea, who can still qualify for next season's Champions League by winning the Europa League, are three points ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal - who have a game in hand - after a third successive league win.
The Hammers remain 11th after a third defeat in four league games.
Brilliant Hazard Earns Chelsea Win Over West Ham
