Brilliant Hazard Earns Chelsea Win Over West Ham

Eden Hazard scored one of the goals of the Premier League season as Chelsea beat West Ham to climb above Tottenham and Arsenal into third spot in the race for a Champions League place.

Hazard, who has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, evaded five players during a stunning run, before the Belgium forward calmly beat keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

He added a late second goal to cap a magnificent individual performance in an entertaining game at Stamford Bridge.

Gonzalo Higuain hit a post, while Hazard was denied a penalty after what looked like a foul by Marko Arnautovic, with Argentine midfielder Manuel Lanzini going closest for West Ham with a shot which was beaten away by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea, who can still qualify for next season's Champions League by winning the Europa League, are three points ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal - who have a game in hand - after a third successive league win.

The Hammers remain 11th after a third defeat in four league games.