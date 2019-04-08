Modern Ghana logo

I Am Staying At Atletico Madrid - Thomas Partey

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Thomas Teye Partey has insisted he will stay at Atletico Madrid despite being linked with Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United.

The Ghanaian midfield dynamo has established himself as one of the best holding midfielders in La Liga and has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal have been linked with a move for Partey as all three clubs are in the market for a new central midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, the former Tema Youth star has a €50 million (£43m) release clause in his deal with Atletico which runs until 2023 but the 25-year-old admits he would be reluctant to leave Diego Simeone’s side.

‘I’ve grown up in Atleti and I am sure I will stay here,’ Parety told Cadena COPE.

‘I don’t know of another place that will understand how I play like they do here.’

