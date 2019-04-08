OFFICIAL: Zesco United Express Interest In Kotoko Forward Sogne Yacouba

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have confirmed an official bid from Zambian club Zesco United for striker Songne Yacouba.

The 26-year-old has attracted interest from several clubs in Africa following his explosive performance in the 2018/2019 Caf Confederation Cup.

However, after Kotoko final game against the Zambian side in Ndola, the management of the club were impressed with the performance of the Burkinabe forward are ready to enter into good negotiations with Asante Kotoko management to strike a deal anytime soon.

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Mr George Amoakoh in an interview with Sportsworldghana said, "Yes that is so, Zesco United have officially written to us about Songne Yacouba and we [Kotoko] are going to reply them today’’.

The want-away striker has not played for Kotoko in the on-going GFA Special Competition with reports of uncertainty over his stay at the club coming to an end.

The 26-year old dreaded striker scored two goals during Kotoko’s campaign in the Caf Confederation Cup and in addition, provided five assists.

Sogne Yacouba has also been on the radar of Egyptian giants Al Ahly, with Sudanese duo Al Hilal and Al Merreik also reported to be interested in the forward.