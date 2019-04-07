Jagielka Earns Everton Win To Stop Arsenal Going Third

Phil Jagielka scored the only goal as Everton beat Arsenal at Goodison Park to claim their third consecutive Premier League win.

Jagielka, who was only called into the starting XI as a replacement for Michael Keane shortly before kick-off, poked home early on following Dominic Calvert-Lewin's header from Lucas Digne's long throw.

Arsenal were poor in the first half and, while they did improve in the second, they never seriously tested Jordan Pickford in the Toffees goal.

Victory for Everton means they leapfrog Watford into ninth while Arsenal remain in fourth.