Football News | Apr 4, 2019 Kwadwo Asamoah Assist In Inter Milan Win Over Genoa Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Ghana midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah assisted in Inter Milan heavy away win over Genoa in the Italian Serie A on Wednesday night.Milan inflicted a 4-0 heavy home defeat on Genoa at the Estadio de Luigi Ferraris.Two-goal hero Roberto Gagliardini opened the floodgate for the Black and Blue lads on the 15th minute from Asamoah's cross.Mauro Icardi who made a return to the squad after several weeks scored from a spot kick before Ivan Perisic sealed the win.The 30-year-old lasted for the entire duration of the game with another five-star performance.The former Juventus ace has scored once with an assist in his 36 appearances for Inter Milan in all competition. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
