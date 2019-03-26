Anas Launches Campaign To Have Kwesi Nyantakyi Prosecuted

Award winning Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has launched an online campaign to gather signatures in a bid to push the Attorney General to proceed to court and prosecute former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The embattled FA boss is currently serving a lifetime ban from the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) after being caught on video violating the laws of the game and allegedly receiving an amount of $65,000 as bribe.

FIFA’s governing body after finding Lawyer Nyantakyi guilty of various violations of their ethics code, including bribery and corruption, did not only ban him for life but he was additionally fined a whopping $498,000.

Government of Ghana in a bid to help reform Ghana football also charged the Attorney General to take up the case of and ensure all culprits are brought to book. Having conducted investigations into the allegations and criminal conduct however, Lawyer Nyantakyi’s case seems to have died out as there has been no show concerning the next steps of action to taken as far as trialing the former GFA boss is concerned.

In a recent Anas post, he has revealed that the Attorney General has taken hold of a docket from the CID pertaining to investigations about the case. He therefore does not fathom why they have not begun prosecution processes. Hence his decision to send petitions around whiles gathering signatures to pile pressure on the AG to as matter of urgency prosecute Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Anas believes that if he is not prosecuted, the collective fight against corruption would have been rendered useless.

“Police have completed investigations into likely criminal misconduct by Mr. Nyantakyi. They submitted their findings to the Attorney General last year. The Attorney General has not taken any action on the case till date.

“Please help us ask the Attorney General to move this case forward. Mr. Nyantakyi should face criminal prosecution over some of his misconduct, which borders on criminality.

“We are sending letters, making calls, sending social messages to all government entities that can help us move this case to the next level. We are also reaching out to news media to help spread the word.

“If Nyantakyi is not prosecuted, our collective fight against corruption will be meaningless. It will also send a signal to many citizens that the law only deals with the poor, but the rich and powerful cannot be held responsible for their actions.

“Please sign this petition, take the actions requested and share with everyone you know to move this case forward. Thank You so much for your assistance in this urgent matter,” Anas said in a statement..