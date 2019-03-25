Richard Commey, Liberty Industries Call On Rawlings

Manufacturer of locally produced alcoholic beverage ‘Kpoo Keke’, Liberty Industries joined newly crowned International Boxing Federation (IBF) World Lightweight Champion, Richard Oblitey Commey to pay a courtesy call on former president Jerry John Rawlings.

The visit was to afford the boxer an opportunity to interact with the former president and to show his latest title to him.

An excited Commey thanked the former president for the work he has done and continues to do for boxers in the country.

He promised to do his best to “fly the flag of Ghana high” on the international stage at all times and to reach out to up and coming boxers.

Mr Rawlings also used the opportunity to commend the boxer for winning the coveted IBF World Lightweight title.

He cautioned him against complacency, charging him to continue to train as hard as he could to defend the title he has brought home.

The delegation that visited the former President included Liberty Industries Managing Director, Francis Afotey Mensah and Marketing Assistant, Marina Tsotsoo Agoe.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Afotey Mensah explained they accompanied the boxer to the former president's residence because of their strong belief in the power of the sport.

“Boxing is a sport that Ghana is widely known for and we are proud to be here today to support our brother, friend and champion Richard Commey as he pays respect to our former president,” he said.

“We all know that former president Rawlings has always been passionate about boxing and I think it means a lot to our brand and to Oblitey Commey to be welcomed to the home of our former president to interact with him and show him the title,” Mr Mensah continued.

Richard Oblitey Commey knocked out Russia’s Isa Chaniev in the first round of the bout on February 2, 2019.

With an impressive record of 25 wins out of 27 bouts, the Ghanaian boxer has managed to knock out 23 of his opponents and lost twice.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | JTM