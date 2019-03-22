Massive Reshuffle To Hit Various National Teams Soon

Spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC), Dan Kwaku Yeboah has revealed that there is going to be a massive reshuffle in the technical teams of the various national teams very soon.

The revelation confirms media reports suggesting that some technical members of the National Team has been sacked. Notable amongst those tipped to lose their jobs includes assistant head coach for the Black Stars Maxwell Konadu as well as the equipment officer Ismael Hamidu.

Speaking to Asempa FM on the issue yesterday, Dan Kwaku Yeboah disclosed that Maxwell Konadu is one of many who are going to be affected in the eminent reshuffle at the various national teams.

“On the Black Stars Maxwell Konadu issue what I can say is that there has been a decision to reshuffle the technical teams of all the national teams and Maxwell is one of them who has been affected”, he said.

He further indicated that the Normalization Competition has not been forthcoming about the reshuffle because there are a lot of people who are going to be affected in the exercise. He opines that they want to finish with the entire list before coming public with the personnel who will be affected.

“The reason why we have been quiet is that it is a long list. We want to finish the entire reshuffle process and then we release the list. That’s how come we have been a bit reluctant in divulging information about who goes where. But the truth is that the decision has been taken to undertake a reshuffle”, Dan Kwaku Yeboah added.