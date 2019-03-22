Mybet.africa Unveil “Double Win Promo” Ahead Of Black Stars / Black Meteors Matches

Mybet.africa have unveiled a one-day promo dubbed “Double Win Promo” ahead of Black Stars final qualifier match with Kenya for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, March 23 at the Accra Sports stadium.

According to mybet, fans who deposit 30 Ghana cedis and above on the day of the Black Stars match would get 10 Ghana cedis bonus and would have to bet 30 Ghana cedis on both the Black Stars and the Black Meteor matches on one bet slip to get 5 Ghana cedis refund on the slip whether win or loss.

The sportsbook giant in a short ceremony to unveil the promo said “football fans would celebrate double victory and win double for themselves as both national teams are expected to win their respective game”

Both the Black Stars and Black Meteors would be playing at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 23rd. The senior national team would be returning to Accra Sports Stadium for the first time in five years to play Kenya who leads the group in the last of their qualifier.

The Black Stars would seek to secure top spot of the group by winning this encounter, but the Kenyans who beat the Stars in the first leg have been impressive throughout the qualifier and will be hoping to maintain the top spot to announce their presence after making a return to AFCON for the first time since 2014. The Harambee Stars lie top with seven points just a point above the Black Stars.

Meanwhile, the Black Meteors would also engage their Gabonese side in the U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Accra stadium at 3 pm ahead of the Black Stars match which would be played under floodlights at 6 pm on Saturday.

