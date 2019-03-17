Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: The Gods On African Thrones...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
15 minutes ago | Football News

Asante Kotoko Fail To Progress To CAF CC QF After Zesco Defeat

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Asante Kotoko Fail To Progress To CAF CC QF After Zesco Defeat

Asante Kotoko have suffered an elimination in the Caf Confederation Cup at the group stage after they were defeated by Zesco United on Sunday.

CK Akunnor and his boys who needed a win at all cost to book their qualification for the quarterfinals threw away a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 to the Zambian side at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The Porcupine Warriors broke the deadlock in the 46th minute through substitute Stephen Nkarko.

The attacking midfielder headed into the net after Zesco goalkeeper parried a shot into his path.

However, the lead lasted for eight minutes as Jesse Were restored parity with a close-range effort.

Two minutes later, Kondwani Mtonga scored to make it 2-1 for the Zesco.

The defeat for Kotoko means Al Hilal of Sudan and Zambian side Nkana qualify from Group C despite Hilal thumping Nkana 4-1.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Atletico-Barca Clash Sets Attendance Record For Women's Club Game
Juventus Suffer First League Defeat Of The Season At Genoa
CAF CC: Kotoko Names Starting Line-Up Against ZESCO United
Inaki Williams On Target As Athletic Bilbao Beat Partey's ATM
TOP STORIES

Exorcise Whatever Spirit Causing Owusu Bempah To Betray Godl...

2 hours ago

Arrest And Prosecute Deviant Owusu Bempah—GJA

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line