CK Akonnor Calls On Ghanaians To Remember Kotoko In Prayers

Head Coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Charles Kwablah Akonnor has made a passionate call on Ghanaians, especially fans of the club to support them in payers as they finalize preparations for their crucial last group match against Zesco United.

The Ghanaian giants are in pole position to reach another milestone in this year’s CAF Confederations Cup but they can only make that possible by beating the Zambian side to amass all three points.

The task seems Herculean even though the club as well as most Ghanaians believe it is one that will be achievable if Kotoko do approach the match with the right mentality.

Speaking to Journalist ahead of that all-important fixture, Coach CK Akonnor has appealed to the entire nation to remember his team in prayers in order for the Lord to favor them to get the maximum 3 points.

“We are pleading with them (Ghanaians) to support us with prayers. We are a spiritual nation and a God fearing nation and that is the only way. Everybody should pray for us and we will do our part.

“We believe the result is with God and we should all pray so that he can favor us to get the needed win”, CK Akonnor said.

The match between Kotoko and Zesco United will be played on Sunday 17th March 2019 at 4pm. In the other group game, table topping Al Hilal will host second placed Nkana Red Devils.

With just 3 points separating the top three teams, a loss for either of them will mean they cannot progress to the next round.