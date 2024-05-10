GPL: Ibrahim Tanko, Maxwell Konadu and three others shortlisted for Coach of the Month award

10.05.2024 LISTEN

The head coach of Accra Lions, Ibrahim Tanko has been shortlisted for the Coach of the Month award for April in the Ghana Premier League.

The gaffer faces competition from four other coaches for the monthly accolade.

Other coaches shortlisted for the award include Coach Maxwell Konadu, Coach Frimpong Manso, Coach Nurudeen Amadu, and Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin.

“After inspiring their respective clubs to an incredible performance in April, five coaches from the Ghana Premier League have been nominated for the NASCO Coach of the month award.

“The coaches on the shortlist are Ibrahim Tanko of the Accra Lions, Maxwell Konadu of Nsoatreman FC, Stephen Frimpong Manso of the Bibiani Gold Stars, FC Samartex 1996's Nurudeen Amadu, and Samuel Kwesi Fabin of Legon Cities,” the Ghana FA announced on Friday.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko:

Ibrahim Tanko led his side to three wins, one draw, and one defeat from five league matches, scoring five and conceding three goals in the month to take Accra Lions to 3rd place on the table.

Coach Maxwell Konadu:

Maxwell Konadu helped Nsoatreman FC take sixth position in the standings by going undefeated in April after two wins, three draws in five league games. He also scored five goals and gave up three goals.

Coach Nurudeen Amadu:

Nurudeen Amadu, who led the Timber Giants to victory in five games with three victories, one tie, and one loss, scored six goals and gave up four, made the list of the best coach in April.

Coach Frimpong Manso:

Coach Stephen Frimpong Manso of the Bibiani Gold Stars has also been nominated following an outstanding April campaign. Out of five matches, he won three, drew one, and lost one, scoring four and giving up four.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin:

Samuel Kwesi Fabin rounds up the list with two victories, one tie, and one loss in four games. With 38 points, Legon Cities is ranked eleventh on the league log.

The winner of the Coach of the Month for April in the Ghana Premier League will receive a 42-inch NASCO television set from ElectroLand Ghana Limited.