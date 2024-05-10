GPL: Stephen Amankona battles Francis Acquah and Evans Osei Wusu for PoTM award for April

Berekum Chelsea talisman, Stephen Amankona has been shortlisted for the Ghana Premier League Player of the Month (PoTM) award for April.

The highly-rated player faces competition from Bechem United's Francis Acquah and Evans Osei Wusu of Samartex FC for the award.

“Three exceptional players from three separate Ghana Premier League clubs have been nominated for NASCO Player of the Month for April 2024.

“Berekum Chelsea forward, Stephen Amankona made the short list after scoring four goals in five league games during 430 minutes of action.

“Bechem United's Francis Acquah is also listed. In 450 minutes of action in five league games, the defender netted two goals and was named the NASCO player of the match twice in April.

“Evans Osei Wusu completes the list for the best player award following his superb performance for his side scoring 4 goals from 4 league matches in 308 minutes of playtime and won one player of the match award in April,” a Ghana FA statement said on Friday, May 10.

The winner of the Ghana Premier League Player of the Month award for April will receive a 43-inch NASCO television by ElectroLand Ghana Limited.