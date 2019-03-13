Modern Ghana logo

21 minutes ago | CAF Confederation Cup

Felix Annan Eyeing Egypt AFCON 2019 -- Felix Annan

By Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Felix Annan
Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko shot stopper Felix Annan, has revealed his desire to be listed in the Black Stars team ahead of this year's Total African Cup of Nations.

Annan is currently performing incredibly for the Porcupine Warriors in their CAF Confederations and wants to exhibit such display for the senior national team.

Felix Annan is yet to make a Black Stars debut in his footballing career.

Speaking to Cafonline.com, the goal keeper couldn't hide his Black Stars call up. "It’s a great feeling whenever you are invited to the senior national team. As a player, it is a dream to represent my country. I have been doing my best at Kotoko which I believe caught the attention of the technical team of the Black Stars.

"I’m honoured to be among the players called up and I’m hoping to play my part towards the success of the team. I’m optimistic that if I remain consistent, I can get a shot into the final squad for the Total Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June," he added.

Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi Sports Reporter
