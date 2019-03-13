CAF CC: Normalization Committee Offers Kotoko $30,000 Support

The Normalization Committee has offered financial support to Kumasi Asante Kotoko ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup game against ZESCO United.

A statement released by Normalization Committee reads: "The GFA Normalization Committee (N.C) is extending financial support of $30,000 to Kumasi Asante Kotoko in their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

"The NC is following the GFA tradition of supporting Ghanaian clubs who represent the country in continental club competitions. This gesture is consistent with the greater vision of the NC to ensure that Ghanaian clubs in general thrive under their watch.

"Having missed out on the October 15 deadline set by CAF for its affiliated national associations to submit their candidates for the 2018/19 CAF Inter- Club competitions, the NC appealed to CAF to extend its deadline for the submission of names of Ghanaian clubs.

"The extension created a golden opportunity for Asante Kotoko to represent Ghana in this year's CAF Confederation Cup. This was after the Normalization Committee and the clubs had unanimously agreed not to put forward representatives for the 2018/19 CAF Inter Club competitions.

"In addition to this, the NC liaised with government to put together a package for Ghanaian clubs that will represent the country in continental club competitions. Kotoko being the maiden beneficiaries of this new scheme received $150,000 from government.

"It is our fervent hope that this will motivate the porcupine warriors to conquer Zesco football club and advance to the next stage of the competition. Kotoko has a rich history and Ghana is backing you for victory.

"Once again the N.C pledges unflinching support to Kumasi Asante Kotoko."