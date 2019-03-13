Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don't Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Sam Johnson Hails Kwesi Appiah's Decision To Include Kotoko Trio To Black Stars Squad

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Former Ghana defender, Sam Johnson has hailed Kwesi Appiah for including Felix Annan, Kwame Bonsu and Amos Frimpong in the Black Stars squad to face Kenya.

Ghana will host the Harambee Stars in the final Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Acra Sports Stadium on March 23.

Despite the lack of activities in the country, the Kotoko trio have been impressive in the CAF Confederations and have been named in Kwesi Appiah's 24 man squad.

However, the former Hearts of Oak centre-back sees this as an inspiration for local players who have been pushing to break into the National team.

“It is a very good call, it is good we have these three players in the squad,” he spoke to Atinka FM.

“You will agree with me that they have been doing well for Kotoko and so they deserve it.

“This is the time for them to work hard and keep their position in the team so to serve as a motivation for most of the local players.

The three players will join the Black Stars team after Kotoko’s CAF Confederation Cup match against ZESCO United.

