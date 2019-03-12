WBC Muay Thai Congratulates Natacha Da Almaida

The WBC Muay Thai has congratulated Natacha Da Almeida who displayed her skills in Kick Boxing under the tutelage of Ghanaian coach Lawrence Nmai at the Bukom Boxing Arena to celebrate the 62nd Independence Day of Ghana.

The young lady from Switzerland fulfilled a massive dream this past weekend, in the Ghanaian capital city of Accra, when she became the new WBC MuayThai super-bantamweight champion of the world.

Natacha De Almeida, on her night of alluring glory, defeated a very talented and dreadful Malaysian fighter, Dolphina Waltertony, over five gruelling rounds of MuayThai action.

Going into the contest, ring experience was on the side of the Malaysian fighter and at times it showed throughout the world title contest, but it was the deep-rooted grittiness of the Swiss combatant that shone brighter on the night!

The fight itself had everything: from barrages of elbows to elegant kicks and knees, both ladies left everything in the ring, with the crowd in attendance thrilled with the pace and calculation of the world championship title fight, and once it was over both fighters showed each other nothing but true respect — the judges scores the bout to the new champ, who will travel back to Switzerland as a new world champion.

The World Boxing Council congratulated Natacha, Lawrence and her team, Digital Fighting as well as the Pro Fighting Factory on her crowning glory of becoming a coveted WBC MuayThai world champion.