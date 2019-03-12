Sogne Yacouba Handed Maiden National Team Cal Up

Asante Kotoko striker Sogne Yacouba has been handed his maiden national team call-up.

Yacouba marked his debut for the Stallions in an international friendly against Kazakhstan, climbing off the bench in their 0-0 draw at the Ortaliq stadium on May 12, 2015, and will be hoping to feature again for his country in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mauritania.

The 27-year-old has been rewarded with invition into the Burkina Faso senior national side following his explosive performance in the ongoing Caf Confederation Cup with the Ghanaian giants.

The dreaded striker won’t be part of Asante Kotoko team that will face Zesco United in Zambia due to suspension.

He becomes the fourth Kotoko player to earn a national team call-up for the 2019 AFCON qualifiers after Kwame Bonsu, Amos Frimpong and Felix Annan.

He has bagged two goals with two assists for Asante Kotoko in their 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

He also played in friendlies against Benin home and away.