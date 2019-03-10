Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
11 minutes ago | Football News

Arsenal Move Above Man Utd As Solskjaer Suffers First League Defeat

By Wires
Arsenal Move Above Man Utd As Solskjaer Suffers First League Defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suffered his first Premier League defeat since being appointed Manchester United's interim manager as Arsenal leapfrogged their opponents to move into the top four.

Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka beat David de Gea with a swerving shot from outside the penalty area, which the United keeper was expected to stop.

Romelu Lukaku hit the bar while the game was goalless when it appeared easier to score, and Brazilian midfielder Fred struck a post for United.

Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno also produced two crucial saves to keep out Lukaku, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the hosts' lead from the penalty spot after Fred's foul on Alexandre Lacazette.

Soon after Arsenal's second goal, a fan ran on to the pitch and shoved United defender Chris Smalling before being removed by stewards.

The Gunners have won seven out of 10 top-flight games in 2019 and are one point behind north London rivals Tottenham, who sit third in the table, with eight games remaining.

United, who started the weekend in fourth, drop to fifth in the race for a Champions League spot next season.

Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Al Hilal Hold Asante Kotoko In Final Home Game In CAF CC
Nkana Beat Zesco United To Go Top Of Group C Of CAF Confed Cup
CAF Match Commissioner Hussein Swaleh From Kenya Perished In Ethiopian Airline Crush
CAF CC: CK Akunnor Name Strong Line Up Against Al Hilal
TOP STORIES

No Survivors As Ethiopian Airlines Crashes With 157 Aboard

53 minutes ago

Ethiopian Airlines confirms Boeing 737 from Addis to Nairobi...

8 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line