Ex-Black Stars Winger Charges KP Boateng To Change His Mentality Towards Ghana

Ex-Blacks Stars winger, Laryea Kingston has called on Barcelona forward, Kevin Prince-Boateng to change his mentality towards Ghana if he wants to earn a national team call up.

Boateng, 31, is yet to earn a call up to the Black Stars after he was dismissed from the camp of the national team during the 2014 Mundial in Brazil.

After completing a loan move to Barcelona in the winter transfer from Sassuolo, there have been calls made for the return of the former AC Milan back to the Back Stars.

But according to the former Hearts of Oak player, he [KP Boateng] should be handed a call up only if he is willing to sacrifice for the nation just as others do.

“He should change his mentality before being included in the team, he is a Ghanaian and if he is performing well and playing regularly in his team and the coach believes he can fit into his system, that fine,” Laryea told Asempa FM.

“He needs to be talked to that you don’t select games you prefer to feature in.

“Kevin is a fantastic player if he puts his mind on the national team that he is going to help us by not using the country, trust me he is a player that will help us.”

KP Boateng the globetrotter made a surprise move to La Liga giants Barcelona on 21 January 2019 on loan until the end of the 2018–19 season, with the club holding an option to sign him permanently for €8 million.

He joined the Catalan side to serve as a backup for Luis Suárez.

But ever since he joined he has had limited opportunities for the Catalans playing a paltry 123 minutes.

The 31-year-old was part of Ghana's squad for the 2010 and 2014 World Cup.