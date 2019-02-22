Hearts Of Oak And Dreams FC Owe Referees Association Of Ghana GHC600 - Chairman Of Referees

Ghanaian referees

Chairman of the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG), Joe Debrah has disclosed that no referee has been appointed for the game between Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC are scheduled to play the S.T Nertey Memorial Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium but RAG Chairman has stated no referee has been appointed to officiate the game as they are been owed by both teams in a similar match played in the Eastern Region.

Joe Debrah also claims both teams haven't contacted them and isn't surprised by that because the teams have an outstanding debt to clear.

"As of now both clubs have failed to contact us for the said match so we have not nominated any referee for their match, he told Oyerepa FM.

"I am not even surprised they have not being able to because they owe us GHS 600 which they have failed to pay. The same two clubs played in a similar friendly and failed to pay in full what was due the Eastern region referees. Till they pay the amount they owe us, we will appoint no referee for their match", he added.