Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
37 minutes ago | Sports News

Hearts Of Oak And Dreams FC Owe Referees Association Of Ghana GHC600 - Chairman Of Referees

By Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Ghanaian referees
Ghanaian referees

Chairman of the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG), Joe Debrah has disclosed that no referee has been appointed for the game between Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC are scheduled to play the S.T Nertey Memorial Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium but RAG Chairman has stated no referee has been appointed to officiate the game as they are been owed by both teams in a similar match played in the Eastern Region.

Joe Debrah also claims both teams haven't contacted them and isn't surprised by that because the teams have an outstanding debt to clear.

"As of now both clubs have failed to contact us for the said match so we have not nominated any referee for their match, he told Oyerepa FM.

"I am not even surprised they have not being able to because they owe us GHS 600 which they have failed to pay. The same two clubs played in a similar friendly and failed to pay in full what was due the Eastern region referees. Till they pay the amount they owe us, we will appoint no referee for their match", he added.

Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi Sports Reporter
Sports News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Monaco Name Oleg Petrov As Vasilyev Replacement
The Normalization Committee members Are Ignorant Of The Work They Are Doing - Kofi Poku
Breakdancing Proposed For Paris 2024 Olympics
SONA 2019: Gov't Releases Funds For Completion Of UG Stadium
TOP STORIES

Ghanaians Feel Insecure Under Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Nana Addo Presents 140 Vehicles To Soldiers

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line