Liverpool Frustrated By Bayern In Anfield Stalemate

Liverpool's Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich remains finely poised after a goalless draw in the first leg at Anfield.

The hosts posed the greater threat but were either wasteful in front of goal or kept out by Bayern's well-marshalled defence.

Sadio Mane missed a handful of first-half chances, most notably dragging a shot on the turn wide from inside the penalty area when unmarked.

Joel Matip also failed to convert Roberto Firmino's cross from six yards.

Matip almost handed Bayern an away goal early on when his misdirected clearance rebounded off Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson to safety.

In the second half the German champions were excellent defensively, with Mane's 85th-minute header at the near post the closest Liverpool came to scoring.

The second leg at the Allianz Arena will take place on 13 March.