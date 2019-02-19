I May Be Forced To Ask My Players To Go On Break - Kim Grant

Kim Grant says he may be forced to break his players from camp due to the uncertainty over the return of domestic football.

The proposed special competition by the Normalization Committee has been cancelled after the Premier League clubs failed to reach an agreement with the committee.

The decision to cancel the competition has raised endless uncertainty over the return of domestic football but the head coach of the club seems not happy with the latest development.

According to him, training and not playing competitive games is physically, financially and mentally draining and he may be forced to break his boys if things don’t change.

“It is physically, financially and mentally draining to be training for days without knowing when specifically to play matches," he told Sikka FM.

“I’ll be forced to break camp if the Normalisation Committee doesn’t do something to solve issues concerning the inactivity,” he added.

Kim Grant took over Accra Hearts of Oak in November and has since been playing series of friendly games to keep the fitness of his side for the Normalization Committee Special Competition.