AFCON 19: Kenya Release Squad To Face Ghana In Qualifiers

Kenya national team

Head Coach of Kenya national team, Sebastien Migne has provided a list of 25 players who will play against Ghana in the qualifies next month.

The players will gather at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies on Tuesday for a training camp starting at nine am. Kenya currently leads Group F with a point above Ghana in the qualifiers and have booked a place in the continental showpiece.

The Harambee Stars defeated the Black Stars of Ghana by a goal to nil in the first leg of the qualifiers at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The squad is without veteran skipper Victor Wanyama who is out due to injury. The likes of Benard Ochieng, Farouk Shikalo, Abdallah Hassan, Elvis Nandwa and Allan Wanga will join the team for training next week. Francis Kahata, Philemon Otieno and Joash Onyango have been granted permission to report later.

The players selected by coach Migne are all locally based. Below is the list of full squad to face Ghana.

Goalkeepers

Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks), Farouk Shikalo (Bandari)

Defenders

Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Elvis Nandwa (Ulinzi Stars), Michael Kibwage (KCB), Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United)

Midfielders

Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United), John Avire (Sofapaka), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Teddy Osok (Wazito FC), Whyonne Isuza (AFC Leopards), Jafari Owiti (AFC Leopards), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari)

Forwards

Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Piston Mutamba (Sofapaka), Allan Wanga (Kakamega HomeBoyz), David Juma (Tusker)